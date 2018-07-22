2 killed in Leimert Park house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Two members of a family were killed in a fire that destroyed a Leimert Park home on Sunday. (KABC)

By
LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two members of a family were killed in a fire that destroyed a Leimert Park home on Sunday.

The blaze was reported just after 11 a.m. at 3971 S. Second Ave.

Fifty firefighters had the flames out within 22 minutes. But they were unable to save all the people who were inside at the time of the fire.

Six members of the same family were home at the time of the fire. An 8-year-old boy and a 67-year-old woman were not able to get out in time and were declared dead at the scene.

Four other family members were saved. Two women, ages 83 and 42, were treated at a local hospital in fair condition. Two kids, a 13-year-old boy and 11 year-old girl were unharmed.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefatal firefirefire deathLeimert ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Show More
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
Santa Ana man remains in critical condition after arson fire
More News