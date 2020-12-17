2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway in Glendora

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed, including one person who was possibly ejected, during a multi-vehicle crash on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Glendora early Thursday morning.The crash was reported about 12:15 a.m. just west of the 57 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.All lanes expect the right lanes of the east and westbound 210 Freeway just west of the Orange Freeway were blocked until further notice, CHP officials said.