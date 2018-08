Two people were killed in a small-plane crash south of Hesperia Airport, authorities said.The crash was reported on Summit Valley Road just after 5 p.m.Firefighters responded and say they found two people inside the plane deceased.A car passing by on Summit Valley Road was also damaged by debris from the crash, but no injuries were reported.The crash also knocked down some wires and sparked a brush fire. Firefighters were able to get the blaze out within minutes.