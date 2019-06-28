2 LAPD officers, 1 civilian driver injured in crash in Watts

WATTS, LOS ANGELES -- A serious crash in Watts involving a Los Angeles police patrol car and another vehicle sent two officers and a civilian to the hospital early Friday morning, authorities say.A driver crashed into the patrol car in the 1400 block of East Imperial Highway around 1:38 a.m., according to LAPD.Los Angeles Fire paramedics were called to the scene and treated both officers and the driver of the other vehicle after a call for help from the officers.The officers and driver were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.Footage from the scene shows that both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage.The cause of the crash is under investigation.