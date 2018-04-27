LAPD commander, sergeant facing internal review after alcohol incident in Glendale

A Los Angeles Police Department commander and sergeant are facing internal reviews after one was detained and the other arrested by Glendale police for alcohol-related offenses. (Glendale PD)

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Los Angeles Police Department commander and sergeant are facing internal reviews after one was detained and the other arrested by Glendale police for alcohol-related offenses.

Glendale police say Sgt. James Kelly, 46, was arrested early Friday for driving under the influence in the area of Lomita Avenue and Brand Boulevard. Kelly was released pending a court appearance.
Commander Nicole Mehringer, 47, was detained but not arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody, police said. She was released several hours later.

The arrest adds to a number of recent incidents involving LAPD officers, including one arrested last week for allegedly trying to smuggle two people through an immigration checkpoint in Southern California.

The LAPD said there are internal investigations pending on the incidents.

"The Los Angeles Police Department is aware three of our sworn personnel have been detained or arrested in the past couple of days," the department said in a written statement.

"One of the arrests involved alien smuggling and the other incident involved alcohol. Chief of Police Charlie Beck has been briefed on the circumstances surrounding these incidents and he is extremely concerned. Personnel complaint investigations are pending for all three employees."

Mehringer is one of only 20 commanders in the department who report directly to Chief Charlie Beck. She was promoted in March 2017 to run the agency's Employee Relations Group.
