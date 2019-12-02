North Hollywood crash leaves 2 LAPD officers hurt after alleged DUI driver hits patrol vehicle

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles police officers were hurt when their patrol vehicle was hit by an alleged DUI driver in North Hollywood early Monday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue at approximately 1:10 a.m., according to the LAPD.

Two officers responded to a call when their patrol vehicle was hit by the alleged DUI driver, who police say ran a red light.

Each officer complained of pain and were transported to a hospital. They suffered non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be OK.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The driver also complained of pain, but was not transported.
