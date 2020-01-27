2 LAPD officers injured after crashing while in pursuit of suspect in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles police officers were injured after crashing while they were in pursuit of a suspect in South Los Angeles early Monday morning, police said.

The crash happened at Florence and Vermont avenues when LAPD officers were chasing a possible DUI suspect in a white BMW and hit a pole.

The suspect in the BMW was last seen traveling eastbound on Florence from Vermont, according to police.

The officers injuries were considered to be non-life threatening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Footage from the scene showed the police vehicle with severe damage after it hit the pole and caught on fire.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
