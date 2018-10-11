2 men accused of filming themselves sexually assaulting 9-month-old

EMBED </>More Videos

2 men accused of raping toddler and filming it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --
Two Tennessee men are accused of raping a 9-month-old girl and filming the attack.

News outlets report 19-year-old Isiah Dequan Hayes and 22-year-old Daireus Jumare Ice were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges including especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

A Shelby County District Attorney General's office release says the men were reported to police in 2016 when the girl's mother found footage of the attack. She was able to identify the men from the video.

The release says investigators determined Hayes was in the video and Ice filmed it.

Hayes also was indicted on a charge of aggravated rape of a child.

Ice also was indicted of being criminally responsible for the conduct of another person in the aggravated rape of a child.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultrapeu.s. & worldTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Explosion in Boyle Heights leaves man critically injured
$20K reward offered in East LA college basketball player's murder
VIDEO: Thief steals American flag from Go for Broke Monument
Kanye West gives jaw-dropping performance at Oval Office
Man banned from gun range after pointing pistol at friend's head for selfie
How you can help stop spread of typhus amid LA County outbreak
Ex-Anaheim teacher apparently kills self during molestation trial
Hurricane Michael: Storm smashes rows of houses
Show More
LA City Councilman Mitchell Englander steps down
Nearly 500 caught misusing disabled-parking placards, most at Pomona fair
Toddlers come home from day care with crack cocaine
Huntington Beach police kill suspect, arrest another after chase
Grandfather, 69, ID'd as victim killed in Long Beach shooting
More News