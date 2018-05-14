2 men arrested in strong-arm robbery of woman at Manhattan Beach church

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Two men are being charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly taking part in a strong-arm robbery in a church parking lot in Manhattan Beach.

The incident happened Thursday, when one of the suspects got out of a BMW and ran up behind a woman who was walking through the American Martyrs Church parking lot in the 600 block of 15th Street, according to Manhattan Beach police.

Authorities said video shows the suspect ripping the victim's purse from her shoulder before she falls to the ground and sustains significant injuries.

The suspect ran from the parking lot with the victim's purse and met up with the second suspect. Both suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital.

Using video received from security cameras at the church, police were able to find and arrest the suspects on Friday and Monday.

The suspects, identified as Isaiah Igbineweka and Hassan Morris, both from Los Angeles, have been charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

They were in custody at the Manhattan Beach jail awaiting their court date.
