2 men convicted in 2014 murder of 9-year-old Anaheim girl

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- There was drama in a Santa Ana courtroom Thursday just before two men were found guilty in the murder of a 9-year old Anaheim girl playing outside her home.

One of the defendants attacked the other before being restrained.

Ricardo Cruz and Alfredo Acquino were both convicted in the 2014 shooting of Ximena Meza.
A $57,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a gunman who shot and killed a 9-year-old girl in Anaheim Wednesday night.


Prosecutors say they were trying to shoot members of a rival gang at the time.

Both were found guilty of one felony count each of second degree murder, street terrorism, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of school grounds with sentencing enhancements and allegations for criminal street gang activity and a gang member vicarious discharge of a firearm causing death. It is also alleged that Cruz and Aquino were both previously convicted of a serious felony in July 2014 for one felony count each of possession of a prohibited weapon and street terrorism.

Both men are facing 40 years to life in prison when they're sentenced in August.
