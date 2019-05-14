2 men dead at South LA home in apparent murder-suicide

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men are dead at a South Los Angeles home in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police say.Los Angeles police responded to the home in the 9900 block of Cimarron Street around 7 p.m. on a report of a person inside the home making threats about harming other people and using weapons.After investigating, police say there were two men found dead in the home.The incident is being called a murder-suicide.The identities of the deceased were not immediately disclosed. Detectives are investigating.