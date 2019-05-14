2 men dead at South LA home in apparent murder-suicide

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men are dead at a South Los Angeles home in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police say.

Los Angeles police responded to the home in the 9900 block of Cimarron Street around 7 p.m. on a report of a person inside the home making threats about harming other people and using weapons.

After investigating, police say there were two men found dead in the home.

The incident is being called a murder-suicide.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately disclosed. Detectives are investigating.
