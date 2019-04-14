2 men found dead in Brea apartment, prompting investigation

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after two men were found dead at a Brea apartment early Sunday morning.Brea police said a woman called for help just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Central Avenue.When officers arrived at the Tamarack Gardens Apartments, they found the men unresponsive.Investigators are still trying to determine how they died. Drugs are suspected, police said.