2 men found dead in Inglewood; investigation underway

Two men were found dead early Monday morning in Inglewood, prompting a double-homicide investigation.Police received a call about the deaths shortly before 5 a.m. in the 3600 block of W. 107th Street. Responding officers found the deceased men from multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked car."All we know is there were multiple shots fired, and that the victims did sustain gunshot wounds. We don't know how many or which direction, or from where they were actually fired," said Lt. Oscar Mejia.Police did not release the identity of the victims and would not immediately confirm if one or both of them had ties to the neighborhood.No weapon was recovered from the scene.Surveillance cameras were in the area, and investigators were likely going to be looking at footage as part of their investigation.