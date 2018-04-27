2 men found dead on Moreno Valley street following report of assault

Two men were found dead on a street in Moreno Valley following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, police said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation is underway after two men were found dead on the street in Moreno Valley.

Moreno Valley police received a report about an assault with a deadly weapon around 9:20 p.m. Thursday near the 27000 block of Auburn Lane. Responding officers found two men dead on the street.

Detectives from the Moreno Valley Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Central Homicide Unit responded to the scene and launched an investigation.

An area resident told Eyewitness News that neighbors living further down the street from the crime scene heard several gunshots.

The names of the deceased were being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin. Police said there are no threats to the public.

If you have any relevant information about this ongoing investigation, you're urged to contact Detective Bishop at (951) 955-2777 or Detective Vasquez at (951) 486-6700.
