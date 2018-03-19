2 men injured in Austin explosion

Two men were injured in an explosion in Austin and officials are investigating to see if it is connected to earlier bombings in that city. (KABC)

AUSTIN, Texas --
Two men were injured in an explosion in Austin and officials are investigating to see if it is connected to earlier bombings in that city.

The reports are coming after that city was hit with a series of three package bombs, believed to be related, this month that killed two people and wounded several others.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, officials are responding Sunday night to an incident on Eagle Feather Drive.

It was initially identified as possibly two separate incidents in the same general area, but first responders later clarified it appears to be a single incident.

It was unclear if it is believed to be related to the earlier explosions.


Two men in their 20s patients were injured and transported to a hospital, where they are expected to survive, EMS officials said in a tweet.


A reward for information in three earlier package bombings has risen to $115,000.

Anthony House, 39, died from his injuries in a package bombing at his home on March 2.

On March 12, 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed when he and his mother opened a package found outside their home. His mother was left injured in the attack.

So far no one is in custody in those earlier bombings and the motive remains unclear.

They do believe the packages were delivered as some sort of message.

Later that day across town, a 75-year-old woman was injured when she also found a strange package on her porch.
Timeline of the deadly Austin packages

ABC13 reporter Mayra Moreno is live in Austin with the latest details on the deadly package bombings.

A teenager was killed and a woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a package exploded at a home.

