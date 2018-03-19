2 men injured in Austin explosion

AUSTIN, Texas --Two men were injured in an explosion in Austin and officials are investigating to see if it is connected to earlier bombings in that city.
The reports are coming after that city was hit with a series of three package bombs, believed to be related, this month that killed two people and wounded several others.
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, officials are responding Sunday night to an incident on Eagle Feather Drive.
It was initially identified as possibly two separate incidents in the same general area, but first responders later clarified it appears to be a single incident.
It was unclear if it is believed to be related to the earlier explosions.
FINAL: Critical Incident @ 4800blk Dawn Song Dr (correct incident address), Only 1 incident location has been confirmed. #ATCEMSMedics have transported X2 ~20's Males to SAMC w/serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries. Refer all inquires to @Austin_Police— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018
Two men in their 20s patients were injured and transported to a hospital, where they are expected to survive, EMS officials said in a tweet.
UPDATE: Explosion incident at 4721 Eagle Feather Dr; Multiple #ATCEMS assets are staging to possibly 2 separate incidents in the area. At this incident, 2 patients have been identified and are prepping those patients for transport. More to Follow...— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018
A reward for information in three earlier package bombings has risen to $115,000.
Anthony House, 39, died from his injuries in a package bombing at his home on March 2.
On March 12, 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed when he and his mother opened a package found outside their home. His mother was left injured in the attack.
So far no one is in custody in those earlier bombings and the motive remains unclear.
They do believe the packages were delivered as some sort of message.
Later that day across town, a 75-year-old woman was injured when she also found a strange package on her porch.