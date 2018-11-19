San Bernardino (final): deceased & injured were 2 male adults. NFI. Press release forthcoming. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 19, 2018

Two men were killed in a house fire that erupted early Monday morning at a home in San Bernardino, officials said.Authorities with the San Bernardino County Fire Department said firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the 3000 block of N. Arrowhead Avenue at approximately 2:15 a.m.Responding crews encountered heavy smoke and fire.Two people were inside the home, where one was pronounced dead.Firefighters rescued a second man from a bedroom while contending with a partial structural collapse when an air conditioning unit fell through the roof. That person died after being transported to a hospital.Authorities said the victims were located in separate bedrooms and they appeared to be the only occupants of the home. Neither was immediately identified.The fire was knocked down in about an hour and investigators said significant damage was done to the Victorian-style home.Arson investigators responded to the scene and were working to determine the official cause of the incident.