2 men killed in Hacienda Heights shooting; suspect sought

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were killed early Thursday morning in a shooting in Hacienda Heights, according to authorities.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies from the Industry Station responded about 1 a.m. to the 3300 block of Turnbull Canyon Road, where they found the victims inside a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

One of the men was declared dead at the scene, and the second was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary investigation determined the victims had been parked at the location for some time and may have been ingesting nitrous oxide when a second vehicle pulled up and one person exited that vehicle and fired shots into the victims' car, then fled the scene, Westphal said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray sedan, last seen going southbound on Turnbull Canyon Road, according to Westphal.

A description of the suspect or motive were not immediately available.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.



City News Service contributed to this report.
