Shooting at Highland Park apartment building leaves 2 men dead, LAPD says; suspects at large

EMBED <>More Videos

2 men shot, killed at Highland Park apartment building, LAPD says

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were shot and killed early Thursday morning in Highland Park, prompting a search for multiple suspects, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 3 a.m. to an apartment building in the 200 block of Avenue 50, where the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Their identities were not immediately disclosed.

Three possible suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, investigators said. Descriptions of the persons being sought and the vehicle were not available.

A section of Avenue 50 was closed to traffic as the investigation got underway at the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highland parklos angeleslos angeles countylapdhomicide investigationdouble homicideman killed
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Will CA workplaces soon get rid of mask, distancing rules?
2 men killed in Hacienda Heights shooting; suspect sought
7 charged with homicide in death of soccer legend Diego Maradona
Orthodox Jewish man chased by vehicles in Fairfax District
Years after alleged rape on campus, FB confession leads to push for justice
LAPD seeking man who stabbed homeless woman in the head
2 more apparent car shootings reported on 91 Freeway in OC, IE
Show More
Suspect arrested in attack on Lyft driver in South El Monte
Ford reveals fully electric F-150 pickup truck
Angelina Jolie poses with swarm of bees for World Bee Day
Masterson's ex-girlfriend details 2 alleged rapes by actor
'I'm scared': Black man punched, dragged in deadly arrest, video shows
More TOP STORIES News