Shooting at Highland Park apartment building leaves 2 men dead, LAPD says; suspects at large

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were shot and killed early Thursday morning in Highland Park, prompting a search for multiple suspects, authorities said.Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 3 a.m. to an apartment building in the 200 block of Avenue 50, where the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Their identities were not immediately disclosed.Three possible suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, investigators said. Descriptions of the persons being sought and the vehicle were not available.A section of Avenue 50 was closed to traffic as the investigation got underway at the scene.