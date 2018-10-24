Authorities are searching for two men suspected of stabbing a woman and stealing from her in Costa Mesa.The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday, when the victim was driving a dark colored Toyota SUV along College Avenue, between Baker Street and Gisler Avenue.She was then confronted by two men in the street. The men were described as wearing dark hoodies and jeans.The victim momentarily stopped her SUV and the two men forced their way into her vehicle. Once inside, they forced her to drive to an area near Gisler Park. Once she stopped, the suspects then stabbed her, stole her personal belongings and fled on foot.She was able to drive herself to a nearby hospital because her wounds were non-life-threatening. She is listed in stable condition.Anyone with more information is urged to call Costa Mesa Police Department Detective Monte Peters at (714) 754-5198.