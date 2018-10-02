A 2-month-old baby boy was seriously injured after being attacked by a pit bull in Woodland Hills.Los Angeles police said the incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. The baby, his 2-year-old sibling and mother were all inside the home at the time.The mother and the 2-year-old were in a bedroom sleeping, and the baby was in a car seat somewhere inside the house, police said. The pit bull was secured in the backyard behind the gate.At some point, someone came to the front door, and the dog became agitated. The dog somehow entered the house through a rear entrance, authorities said.That's when the baby started crying, and the dog attacked the baby, police said. The baby's mother tried to come in between the dog and the baby, and she also received bites.The baby was transported to an area hospital with bites to the face and arm. Police said the baby was in critical condition, but his injuries were described as not life-threatening.The Department of Children and Family Services as well as animal control officials were notified of the incident.