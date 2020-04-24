2 NorCal men who were released from jail early due to COVID-19 re-arrested on new charges

Two men who were released from jail due to the COVID-19 crisis in Northern California were re-arrested shortly after being freed.One was charged with carjacking only 40 minutes after getting out.The other was charged with setting nine fires less than a week after being released.An emergency order by the state judicial council last week set thousands of inmates free.The public was told they were non-violent offenders.The order is expected to continue for 90 days after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifts current stay-at-home guidelines.