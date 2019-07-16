2 O.C. sheriff's deputies, suspect injured in altercation at La Mirada home

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were hurt during an altercation at a home in La Mirada Monday night.
Deputies responded to a call for a restraining order violation around 9 p.m. on Barrington Drive.
Authorities say deputies had to use force, which led to the suspect and deputies being injured.
All three were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
