Commission finds that 2 officers broke LAPD policy in 2018 shooting that killed innocent woman in Van Nuys

Bodycam footage was released to the public that shows what happened that day.
It was June of last year when LAPD officers found themselves facing an aggressive man holding a chair and a knife. The suspect was identified as 32-year old Guillermo Perez.
The confrontation was captured on the officer's body cam. When Perez refused to drop the knife, one of the officers opened fire with bean bag rounds.
The rounds had little effect, and Perez backed up to where 49-year-old Elizabeth Tollison was standing. When he put the knife to her throat and started to cut Tollison, the officers opened fire.
Eighteen rounds were fired, killing Perez. But two of the bullets hit Tollison. She died two days later. The victim's family has filed a lawsuit.
