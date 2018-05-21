2 officers injured in crash after chase in Van Nuys, police say

Two officers were injured in a crash in Van Nuys following a chase involving a stolen U-Haul truck early Monday.Los Angeles police said the collision happened in the area of Sherman Way and Woodman Avenue, where the officers crashed with two other vehicles.The officers' injuries were described as minor and both were transported to a nearby hospital, police said. The drivers of the vehicles hit were treated at the scene and released.The officers were in pursuit of a stolen U-haul truck when the crash occurred. The suspect behind the wheel fled the scene.The truck was located near Woodman Place and Woodman Avenue, as the search for the suspect continued.