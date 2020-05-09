2 officers injured, woman arrested after crashing into LAPD patrol vehicle, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman has been arrested after crashing into a Los Angeles Police Department patrol vehicle Friday night, injuring two officers, police say.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Two officers were transported to a hospital and are being treated for injuries. The conditions of the officers are unknown.
No additional information was immediately available.
