2 officers shot, suspect critically wounded in Inglewood shootout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two officers were injured and a suspect was critically wounded in a shooting in Inglewood, authorities said.Ambulances were responding to the 300 block of S. Market Street on a shooting report.One officer was shot in the arm and another was struck in the hand, officials said.Police say officers initially responded after a man entered the Church of Scientology on Market Street wielding a sword.Initial reports from police indicated the suspect was killed in the exchange of gunfire.But officials later said the man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and remained in critical condition. He was not expected to survive.City News Service contributed to this report.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.