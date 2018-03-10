2 officers shot, wounded in barricade situation in Pomona

Our thoughts and Prayers are with @PomonaPD tonight as an officer has been shot. We are here to support our LE brothers and sisters in anyway they need us #LASD pic.twitter.com/FIE5IRhvJ1 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) March 10, 2018

2 Pomona officers have been shot, scene still active. SWAT on scene. I’ll provide a better update soon. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018

Two officers have been shot and wounded in a barricade situation in Pomona Friday night.A shooting was reported in the area of the 1400 block of Palomares Street shortly before 10 p.m., which prompted a heavy police response.You can hear at least five gunshots in video from the scene, which also shows a wounded officer lying on the ground while other officers apparently perform chest compressions.There was no word on the officers' condition. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared their thoughts and prayers for a wounded officer on Twitter.Video at the scene showed an apparent pickup truck that had crashed into vehicles, and it was reported that a suspect may have ran into an apartment building before officers ran in after him. California Highway Patrol officials said there was a suspect inside a home in the area but would not release further details.Pomona PD Chief Michael Olivieri tweeted that the scene remains active and SWAT officers have responded.Detailed information on a suspect or suspects was not released.