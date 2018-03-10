2 officers shot, wounded in barricade situation in Pomona

Two officers have been shot and wounded in a possible barricade situation in Pomona Friday night.

A shooting was reported in the area of the 1400 block of Palomares Street shortly before 10 p.m., which prompted a heavy police response.

You can hear at least five gunshots in video from the scene, which also shows a wounded officer lying on the ground while other officers apparently perform chest compressions.

There was no word on the officers' condition. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared their thoughts and prayers for a wounded officer on Twitter.



Video at the scene showed an apparent pickup truck that had crashed into vehicles, and it was reported that a suspect may have ran into an apartment building before officers ran in after him. California Highway Patrol officials said there was a suspect inside a home in the area but would not release further details.

Pomona PD Chief Michael Olivieri tweeted that the scene remains active and SWAT officers have responded.



Detailed information on a suspect or suspects was not released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
