2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-run in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a hit-and-run in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of W. 95th Street and Normandie Avenue.

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle that was seen speeding away from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person died at the scene, while the other pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, and later died.

The description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.

CHP is investigating the incident.

The identity of the victims was not disclosed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countyhit and runfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest detained in attack on realtor at open house in Encino
Homelessness protesters removed from LA City Council chamber
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
OC Board of Supervisors votes unanimously to regulate group homes
Metro bus crash on 101 Fwy shuts down lanes in North Hollywood
Local Keller Williams holds self-defense class after realtor is groped
OC authorities searching for suspect after series of attacks
Show More
LA County unanimously passes first vote to ban sale of flavored tobacco
SCE considering shutting off power to thousands of customers
Chargers players spend day off helping local food bank
Bringing a little joy to pediatric patients: Disney's "Team of Heroes" pays visit to LAC+USC hospital
Planet Venus could have had life, NASA says
More TOP STORIES News