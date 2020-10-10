2 arrested in case of missing LA firefighter who may have been kidnapped in Mexico, authorities say

The suspects were arrested Thursday in possession of bank cards with Francico Aguilar's name on them. The cards had been used at different businesses in several Mexican cities after his disappearance, authorities said.
Aguilar disappeared in mid-August after he went to the condominium he owns near Rosarito, a popular coastal destination in Mexico.
The FBI says Aguilar had arranged to meet for an appointment with one of the suspects. Aguilar has still not been found.
The 48-year-old's disappearance has prompted an FBI search, in collaboration with Mexican authorities, as his deeply concerned family has been calling for his safe return.
"I hear of things like this happening but never would I ever thought it would happen to my brother," Aguilar's brother Gabriel said.
When family members went to check on him they found a concerning scene and no signs of Aguilar.
RELATED: LAFD firefighter missing after trip to Mexico, FBI assisting in investigation
"The condo was ransacked, tables were overturned. It was a crazy, crazy episode," daughter Bella Aguilar said. "Vehicles were missing, items were missing. It was devastating to hear... It was so heartbreaking to hear."
His daughters say his Jeep and dirt bike are missing, and his phone is shut off, which they say is very unusual for the father of two who is extremely close to his family.
They are now trying to get help accessing the Ring camera in the condo in hopes of finding out what happened.
"It's a nightmare, for sure. The fear is the worst," daughter Amaris Aguilar said.
"We just want our dad back. We don't have a lot of power, and it's very heartbreaking," Bella Aguilar said. "Every day it is getting harder."