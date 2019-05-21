2 people detained after woman killed in Long Beach hit-and-run

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police were questioning two people after a woman was run down and killed on a Long Beach street in a hit-and-run, officials said.

The woman was run over in the area of Pacific and 25th streets just after 9 p.m.

She was dead at the scene and the driver fled.

A few blocks away, officers found a possible suspect vehicle, an SUV with damage to the front bumper.

Officers detained and were questioning two adults in connection with the fatality.
