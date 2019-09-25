2 people in custody following standoff at Pomona home

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and a woman are in custody following a standoff in Pomona early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Gilbert Avenue. Police attempted to make contact with the people inside the home.

Surrounding roads in the area were blocked off due to the barricade situation.

Sometime after 6 a.m., two people were taken into custody. Pomona police said they were trying to determine if the female was a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.
