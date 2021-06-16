Man, young girl struck by gunfire near South Los Angeles motel

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

2 people shot near South Los Angeles motel

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and a young girl were shot near a motel in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening, police say.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. in the vicinity of the Starlight Motel on San Pedro Street.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot multiple times and seriously wounded.

A girl, believed to be around 8-10 years old, was shot in the arm and was transported to a local hospital.

A description of the suspect or suspects and possible motive was not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countychild injuredgun violencedouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some SoCal cities see record temps during heat wave
Brush fire erupts at Irwindale recreation area
Chase ends with deputy shooting on 215 Fwy near Menifee
UCSD grad's photos in fields serve as inspiration
LA seeing lowest COVID-19 rate of U.S. metro areas
Newsom picks 10 winners of $15M to celebrate reopening
Senate passes bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
Show More
Is being vaccinated a requirement for returning to work?
California reopens today - what changes?
LA's iconic restaurant Langer's finally reopens for in-person dining
SoCal nonprofits benefiting from MacKenzie Scott donations
Southwest deals with second day of outages, cancellations
More TOP STORIES News