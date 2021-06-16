Man, young girl struck by gunfire near South Los Angeles motel

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and a young girl were shot near a motel in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening, police say.The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. in the vicinity of the Starlight Motel on San Pedro Street.Police say a man in his 30s was shot multiple times and seriously wounded.A girl, believed to be around 8-10 years old, was shot in the arm and was transported to a local hospital.A description of the suspect or suspects and possible motive was not immediately available.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.