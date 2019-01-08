2 people suffer burn injuries in West Hills house fire

Two people are injured, one critically, following a fire at a home in West Hills Monday night.

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Firefighters arrived to the one-story home on Gross Avenue, near Vanowen Street, at about 11:30 p.m.

A total of 38 firefighters had the flames knocked down in just 17 minutes, according to Los Angeles firefighters.

Two people suffered burn injuries. One of them was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The second victim's condition was not known.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
