2 people suffer burn injuries in West Hills house fire

Two people are injured, one critically, following a fire at a home in West Hills Monday night.Firefighters arrived to the one-story home on Gross Avenue, near Vanowen Street, at about 11:30 p.m.A total of 38 firefighters had the flames knocked down in just 17 minutes, according to Los Angeles firefighters.Two people suffered burn injuries. One of them was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The second victim's condition was not known.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.