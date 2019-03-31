helicopter crash

2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona

(Cpl. Sabrina Candiaflores/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

YUMA, Ariz. -- U.S. Marine Corps officials are investigating after two pilots died in a helicopter crash during a training mission in southwestern Arizona.

A statement from the Marine Corps Air Station says the crash of the AH-1Z Viper occurred at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

A spokesman for the station says the crash occurred on the vast Marine Corps Air Station Yuma training grounds.

Capt. Gabriel Adibe says no additional information is immediately available.

The names of the pilots who were killed have not been released pending notification of their families.

The station is located about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Yuma and the 1,300 square mile (3,367 square kilometer) training ground is one of the world's largest military installations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentshelicopter crashmilitarymarines
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HELICOPTER CRASH
Mexico asks US to look into crash that killed governor, husband
Texas newlyweds die in helicopter crash after wedding
2 uninjured following helicopter crash at John Wayne Airport
1 hospitalized after helicopter crashes at Riverside airport
TOP STORIES
CHP officer airlifted after crash on 101 Fwy in Agoura Hills
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
Earthquake, 3.1 magnitude, shakes San Fernando Valley
Cypress College program helps vets transition into civilian life
Man with Down syndrome found safe after going missing from Lomita park
Diabetes drugs cost 23 times more in U.S. than Australia, report finds
Show More
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Huntington Beach
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
IE dealership employees nab man accused of vandalizing vehicles
Lamborghini Urus blends supercar DNA, SUV practicality
'American Idol' top 40 contestant Nick Townsend hopes to help others impacted by suicide
More TOP STORIES News