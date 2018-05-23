2 planes clip wings at Hollywood-Burbank Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

A connecting plane that just landed at Hollywood-Burbank Airport clipped wings with another plane Tuesday night. (KABC)

By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
A connecting plane that just landed at Hollywood-Burbank Airport clipped wings with another plane Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9:29 p.m. as SkyWest Flight 4673 landed. The plane was operating as a Delta connection to Salt Lake City. As it was being taxied into a gate, it clipped wings with an unoccupied United plane at another gate.

"We're on a Delta plane and I guess they hit the continental plane and told us it was parked out too far, so that was what happened," witness Bernadette Kashdan said. "They got the stairs or whatever and slowly let us off. They didn't really let us know what was going on for a moment. It felt like we hit a body, I said, 'What did we just hit? Did we hit somebody?'"

The passengers on the Delta plane were let off the aircraft without any issues and they walked from the tarmac to their terminal.

The fire department was called out, but no injuries were reported.

Airport officials said runways remained open and the airport was operating normally.

The minor collision will be investigated, airport officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airplanedeltaUnited Airlinesairport newsBurbankLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News