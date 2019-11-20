5.4 magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico coast, hours after 6.3 quake

MEXICO -- A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the southern Pacific coast of Mexico before dawn, just hours after a 6.3 quake.The U.S. Geological Survey said the two quakes occurred at almost the same spot, just offshore from the Mexico-Guatemala border.It was unclear if the 5.4 quake at 11:30 a.m. UTC on Wednesday was an aftershock of the 6.3 temblor at 4:27 a.m. UTC.The civil defense office of the southern state of Chiapas said no damage was immediately reported.