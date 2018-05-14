EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3473193" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video shows a raging boat fire off the coast of Redondo Beach on Monday, May 14, 2018. Two people were rescued from the vessel.

Two men are lucky to be alive after their boat exploded and burst into flames off the coast of Redondo Beach on Monday.The two people aboard the 36-foot boat had to jump into the water to escape the raging flames."The smoke was so black inside, we could not see anything anymore. I just covered my mouth and face and went outside," said one of the boaters, Alfons Von De Stemmen.Friends Alfons Von De Stemmen and Ricky Jimenez said they were taking the boat to the Channel Islands. Jimenez said he had just purchased the used vessel and had picked it up Monday morning from Wilmington. They planned to refurbish it.Video was captured by the men who rescued the boaters. Andre and Max Zietsman were out fishing when they saw the smoke and flames."It was hot. It was really hot," said Andre Zietsman. "And these poor guys were sitting in the back. We couldn't believe they were still on the boat and not swimming in the water."Eventually, they did have to jump in the water but, thankfully, the Zietsmans were close enough to throw life jackets at them and pull them from the cold ocean water.The victims were treated for minor injuries and lost their personal belongings in the fire."It was dangerous, very dangerous," Jimenez said. "We're lucky to be here, you know. Forget the ID and our medication, but we're OK, but we lost a lot."The Coast Guard, sheriff's department and Redondo Beach Patrol also responded to the scene, and the fire was eventually put out.