2 San Dimas schools placed on lockdown after prank call regarding person with gun; student in custody

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A middle school and high school in San Dimas were placed on lockdown Thursday morning following a prank call reporting a person with a gun on campus, authorities said.

A student was later taken into custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Lone Hill Middle School and San Dimas High School were placed on lockdown around 9:30 a.m. as authorities searched the high school, where the caller claimed the armed person was seen walking.

Sheriff's officials said the claim, which came from an anonymous caller, was unfounded and no injuries were reported.


The Bonita Unified School District tweeted around 10:30 a.m. that authorities believed the report was from a prank call, but the threat was still investigated.



AIR7 HD was over San Dimas High where dozens of parents and students were seen outside of the school.

The school district tweeted around 11:15 a.m. that the lockdowns had been lifted at both schools.

"We have confirmed to a satisfactory level that the call was a hoax, and that the call came from a student," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. " We are prohibited by law from identifying juveniles arrested or detained, so we will be unable to do so in this case."
