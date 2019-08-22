2 San Dimas schools placed on lockdown after report of person with gun

This morning, SDHS & LHMS were placed on lockdown. All students and staff are safe. We are coordinating with the San Dimas Sheriffs. At this time, they are indicating it was a prank call but are taking all necessary precautions for the safety of our students and staff. — Bonita USD (@BonitaUSD) August 22, 2019

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A middle school and high school in San Dimas were placed on lockdown Thursday morning following a possible prank call reporting a person with a gun on campus.Lone Hill Middle School and San Dimas High School were placed on lockdown around 9:30 a.m. as authorities searched the high school, where the caller claimed the armed person was seen walking.The Bonita Unified School District tweeted around 10:30 a.m. that the San Dimas Sheriff's Department believes the report was from a prank call, but the threat was still being investigated.AIR7 HD was over San Dimas High where dozens of parents and students were seen outside of the school.