2 separate wind-driven brush fires erupt near Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two separate wind-driven brush fires erupted off the 101 Freeway near Ventura Tuesday evening.

The first blaze was burning near the 101 Freeway and Auto Center Drive between the cities of Ventura and Oxnard.

The Perkins Fire was estimated to be at 20 acres at around 5:40 p.m. and officials warned of traffic delays due to the fire.

Another smaller fire was spotted on the 101 and Highway 33, just north of the Ventura city limits.

It was not immediately known what started the fires.

The Ventura County Fire Department is battling both flames.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
