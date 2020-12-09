2 separate wind-driven brush fires erupt near Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two separate wind-driven brush fires erupted off the 101 Freeway near Ventura Tuesday evening.

The larger of the fires, a 15-acre blaze dubbed the Perkin Fire, was burning in heavy brush at the bottom of a dry riverbed close to the 101 Freeway and Auto Center Drive between the cities of Ventura and Oxnard.

Ventura County Fire said at about 6:15 p.m. forward progress was slowing, and crews were working on containing flare-ups. They initially said the fire was at 20 acres.

About 20 miles north of the Perkin Fire on the northern edge of the Ventura city limits near the beach, another brush fire erupted off the 101 and Highway 33. That fire, next to the Ventura County Fairgrounds, appeared to have burned 7 to 10 acres.

It was not immediately known what started the fires.

The Ventura County Fire Department and neighboring fire departments battled the flames.
