Authorities named Raymond Penland as the shooting suspect who allegedly killed two men outside Rick's Motel near Woodruff Avenue and Firestone Boulevard.

Two people were shot dead outside a Downey motel on Saturday morning by a suspect authorities later arrested in Santa Fe Springs following an hours-long standoff.An L.A. Sheriff's Department SWAT team helped take Raymond Joseph Penland, 29, into custody inside a Santa Fe Springs warehouse after he allegedly killed two men outside Rick's Motel in Downey.The Downey Police Department and Whittier Police Department had set up a command post at the warehouse where Penland used to work. There were no injuries reported during the arrest shortly before 9 p.m.The shooting happened at around 11:30 a.m., according to authorities. When police arrived at the motel, officers discovered one male victim in the front of the motel and another male victim in the rear parking lot.Police said that Penland was involved in a dispute with both victims prior to the shooting.Authorities were also searching for two women considered "persons of interest" in the case. Penland's girlfriend Catarina Frances Barajas, 25, turned herself in to authorities while Vanessa Teresa Cardenas, 32, is still wanted.Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Richard Garcia at 562-904-2330