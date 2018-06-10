@ABC7 fire at 5/405 in valley brush fire pic.twitter.com/Pd9gIGHFxD — Ansen Gray (@SPA_2) June 9, 2018

Two small brush fires erupted near the northbound 5 Freeway in Sylmar Saturday afternoon.Two fire crews were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. The fire was originally reported as two small spot fires with winds slightly picking them up.By 1:20 p.m., the spot fire on the northbound side of the freeway was one-quarter of an acre, while the other on the southbound side was 5 acres. It was also on a LADWP property, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Weather conditions for the area were warm, with valley areas expecting to see highs in the low 90s.The bulk of the fire was knocked down, authorities said, but helicopters continued to make water drops. it was declared officially out shortly before 2 p.m.No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was unknown.