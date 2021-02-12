Man found dead outside West Hollywood bar after apparent fight; 2 suspects sought

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A search was underway Friday morning for two people suspected in the death of man outside a bar in West Hollywood.

Deputies responded about 12:30 a.m. to the 8500 block of Melrose Avenue, near La Cienega Boulevard, and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives said the victim and a man and woman got into an argument shortly after leaving a bar in the area. That's where authorities say the victim, described only as a 50-year-old man, was attacked and knocked to the ground.

"It looks like our victim fell to the ground and then was possibly stomped or kicked repeatedly in the head,'' sheriff's Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

The man and woman ran from the location and were being sought by authorities, who still need to sort through surveillance footage in the area and anything captured by witnesses.

The intersection of Melrose Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard was closed until further notice while the investigation continued.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodlos angeles countyhomicide investigationhomicideman killed
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA vaccine shortage leads to closed sites, postponed appointments
Man tries to hijack bus after robbery attempt, LASD says
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
Person of interest in Kristin Smart case arrested on weapons charge
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
CDC expected to release new guidelines for reopening schools today
3 injured, including CHP officer, in violent crash on 10 Freeway
Show More
Lieu urges Senate to convict Trump because 'he can do this again'
I got the vaccine. What's next?
School project brings PPE to staff at Glendale schools
2 OCC students found dead in dorms on Costa Mesa campus
Kevin Hart allegedly defrauded of $1 million
More TOP STORIES News