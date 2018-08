Two people got the scare of a lifetime on an amusement park ride called the "Sky Screamer," but it wasn't for the right reason.The riders got stuck more than 150 feet in the air on Sunday.The incident took place at the Scandia Family Fun Center in Victorville and lasted 90 minutes.The San Bernardino Fire Department conducted a rescue to reach the stranded riders.The 20-year-old and 14-year-old were safely brought back down.