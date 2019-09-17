Moreno Valley middle school fight: 2 students arrested after boy suffers major injuries during altercation

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Moreno Valley middle school students have been arrested in connection to a fight on campus Monday that left a boy in critical condition, authorities say.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the fight broke out just after 1 p.m. at Landmark Middle School.

The two suspects were arrested for assault likely to produce great bodily injury, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The victim suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he continued to receive treatment Tuesday.

One student witness said the victim was unconscious outside of a classroom.

Students were told to shelter in place while parents received a text message stating that they would have to pick up their children from the school.

"Where were the security guards when this is going on?" one parent asked. "They're hired to protect them but they're not."

The sheriff's department was investigating the incident and determining what led to it. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moreno Valley Station at 951-486-6700.

An investigation is ongoing.
