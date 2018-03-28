Two burglary suspects were arrested after trying to hide by driving into a hospital parking garage after a high-speed chase that started in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.The chase started in Van Nuys as the suspect weaved through traffic on surface streets at high speeds. It appeared one of the tires was flat, but the suspect continued to drive at high speeds.The suspect then got on the southbound 405 Freeway, driving dangerously close to cars. At one point, the driver appeared to have almost lost control of the vehicle as the person rushed past traffic while in the carpool lane.The suspect then headed on the eastbound 10 Freeway and drove in the emergency lanes to evade police and avoid heavy traffic.The suspect then exited the freeway and continued driving on La Cienega Boulevard. He then drove into a parking garage at a Kaiser Permanente facility off Cadillac Avenue.AIR7 HD captured footage of a man walking casually out of the structure. Authorities then quickly drove up to him and detained him.Los Angeles police said the man was questioned because authorities believe he was connected to the chase.A second person was detained, and authorities said they were looking for a gun that was stolen during the burglary in the San Fernando Valley.The investigation is ongoing.