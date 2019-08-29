2 suspects charged with murder amid ongoing search for missing West Covina firefighter

By , and ABC7.com staff
LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects were charged in connection with the disappearance and possible murder of a West Covina man, a firefighter who has been missing for one week, authorities said.

Both suspects were expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on one count of murder each, with special circumstance allegations of murder during the commission of a robbery, according to the Los Angeles Country District Attorney's office.

The West Covina Police Department identified them as Elijah Thomas Rouse, 18, and Shaun Cardarelli, 37. Three people were also detained after a West Covina SWAT team descended on a home in La Verne on Tuesday morning. It's not clear if the suspects who were booked were among those detained.

Detectives believe this case may be connected to a burned body that was discovered in Upland last week, but authorities have yet to determine if the body is that of John Brian Mananghaya Aguila, who had not been heard from since Thursday afternoon.

Family members contacted police over the weekend and reported that the 28-year-old had not showed up to work or returned home, adding that such conduct was uncharacteristic of him.

Investigators later learned that Aguila's white 2017 Honda Civic had been discovered in San Dimas on Friday and impounded. Surveillance video shows "a male leaving from the car and walking away from it," police said in a statement, but it was determined that the individual was not Aguila.

Authorities said gloves and clothing with blood on it were found in the trunk of the Civic, and evidence collected helped investigators identify the male seen in the video.

Authorities then served a search warrant at a home in 1400 block of Third Street where the three people were detained.

VIDEO: 3 detained in La Verne after gloves, bloody clothing found in trunk in West Covina missing person case
EMBED More News Videos

A SWAT team descended on a home in La Verne and three people were detained amid the ongoing search for a West Covina man who has been missing since last week.



Police aren't sure if Aguila is still alive.

Bail for Rouse and Cardarelli has been set at $1 million each. Their connection to Aguila is unclear.

Anyone with information about Aguila's whereabouts is asked to call West Covina police at (626) 939-8557. Anonymous tips can be left on a recorded line at (626) 939-8688.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la vernewest covinalos angeles countysearchswatmissing mansurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Contractor dies in 'sad accident' on Disneyland property
1 killed after car flips, slams into side of building in Pico-Robertson
Coast Guard ship arrives in San Pedro after seizing $38.5M worth of cocaine
15-year-old victim of human trafficking rescued in Pomona
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'
Show More
USGS reports magnitude-6.3 quake hit off Oregon coast
Man fatally shot at cannabis dispensary in South LA
Woman pleads guilty to shooting man in head on Facebook Live
Children of military, federal workers born overseas face new citizenship rule
Residents push back against flight noise from Burbank, Van Nuys airports
More TOP STORIES News