SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a strip mall after a victim was shot in the face Sunday afternoon in South Los Angeles.
The shooting occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on the 1300 block of W. Manchester Boulevard.
The victim was transported to be treated, but the condition of the victim was not immediately known.
Police are searching for two suspects.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
2 suspects sought after victim shot in face in South LA
TOP STORIES
Show More