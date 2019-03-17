2 suspects sought after victim shot in face in South LA

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a strip mall after a victim was shot in the face Sunday afternoon in South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on the 1300 block of W. Manchester Boulevard.

The victim was transported to be treated, but the condition of the victim was not immediately known.

Police are searching for two suspects.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countygun violenceshootingdonuts
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
South LA gas tank explosion injures 2
Man dies after hourslong barricade situation in Palmdale
Netflix will cut 'Bird Box' footage months after outcry
1 dead in Riverside after small plane crashes
Dad shot shielding young son during New Zealand mosque massacre
New Zealand attack: Emotional vigil held in Pasadena
Santa Anita Park scheduled to resume horse racing Friday
Show More
LAPD holds active shooter response drill
Middle finger protected by the constitution, court rules
Delivery truck crashes into row of garages in Los Feliz
IE business owner confronts suspect stealing work truck
Racing fans head to Fontana for NASCAR weekend
More TOP STORIES News