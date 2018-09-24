Two burglary suspects are in custody but one remains at large after allegedly trying to break into a home in Tarzana.Police said the men tried to break into a home near Donna Avenue and Collins Street around 11:15 p.m. Sunday and took off running as police arrived.According to investigators, the suspects fired off a shot as they were running away, but it's unclear if the shot was directed at officers. No one was struck.Police arrested two of the suspects, but one got away. If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Los Angeles police.